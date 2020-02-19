Beauty, they say, is in the eye of the beholder.

There was nothing beautiful — or even pretty — about the Salina South girls' 33-26 victory over Goddard Eisenhower on Tuesday night, but coach Ryan Stuart and his team weren't about to give it back.

"I'll take an ugly win over a pretty loss any day," said Stuart, whose team improved to 9-8 with three road games remaining in the regular season.

The Cougars capped their senior night with a 10-0 run to end the game and picked up the victory despite shooting just 23.1% from the field.

"Definitely not a pretty thing to watch, that's for sure," Stuart said. "Tuesday night in February can sometimes be that way, but the girls gutted it out and finished it off with a win, which we will take any time."

Eisenhower (8-9) had shooting woes, as well. The Tigers hit just 27.9% of their shots. South held Eisenhower's Kennedy Nicholson scoreless in the second half after the 5-foot-7 junior put up 10 in the first two quarters.

South won this one at the free-throw line, knocking down 7 of 8 in the final 3:20 of the game. Sydney Peterson turned a three-point deficit into a one-point lead (27-26) by making four straight, with the last two coming at the 1:42 mark.

Kylie Arnold then hit the biggest shot of the game — a 3-pointer with 52 seconds to go — to make it a four-point game (30-26).

"We've been trying to get her to shoot the ball for a couple games now, and she took one and made it," Stuart said. "We'll take it."

Lauren Raubenstine iced the game with two more free throws at the 13-second mark.

South missed just 1 of 12 free throw attempts in the game, while Eisenhower missed both of its tries.

"Our shots weren't falling, so we had to make sure and get rebounds and stay positive," said Peterson, who led the Cougars with 10 points. "Free throws definitely helped. We work on those every day in practice, so to knock them down was big for us."

Eisenhower did not score in the last 4:01 of the game.

"Our defensive effort was good all night long," Stuart said. "Defense always keeps you in the game. We were really bad offensively for most of the game, but defense kept us in it."

Eisenhower boys 61, South 46

Senior night turned into a frustrating one for the Cougars, who dropped their fourth straight game and saw junior starter Colin Schreiber go down with an ankle injury.

Eisenhower (14-3) turned a tie game after three quarters into a runaway with a 20-5 blitz in the final eight minutes. South made just 2 of 9 shots and turned the ball over seven times in the fourth quarter.

"Several games in a row, we've been right where we want to be entering the fourth quarter against quality teams, and then it's just been undisciplined basketball," South coach Jason Hooper said. "We threw the ball away a ton of times tonight, which led to run-outs — the exact same thing that happened against Campus.

"We've got to be better in game-ending situations and take care of the ball. It's just an absolute necessity in our league. If you don't, you're going to get beat."

Schreiber scored on a baseline jumper with 31 seconds left in the second quarter for his 10th and 11th points of the game, but twisted his left ankle on the play. He didn't play in the second half and was on crutches after the game.

"He rolled it pretty good and is probably out the rest of the week," Hooper said. "Hopefully through the weekend we'll be able to get him healthy and hopefully there's nothing major going on in there.

"He's a long athlete. He can guard anybody out there and rebounds well for us. He was playing well offensively tonight. You take a kid like that off the floor for us and it's a huge difference."

South had no answer for Eisenhower's Jordan Vincent, who is one of the state's top scorers.

Vincent, a 6-2 senior, didn't have a good shooting night, but was fouled nine times, most of those while driving to the basket. He made 16 of 18 free throws and finished with 26 points, while teammate Nick Hogan added 15 on 7-of-11 shooting.

AJ Johnson led South with 13 points, 10 of those coming in the first half.

The Cougars play at Hutchinson on Friday.