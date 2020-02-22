It was Senior Night at Thomas More Prep-Marian and the four seniors for the Monarch boys all started Friday and contributed in a 74-51 Mid-Continent League win over Stockton at Al Billinger Fieldhouse.

Brady Kreutzer’s night might have been the most memorable of the four seniors. The pesky guard known for his defense banked in a 3-pointer just inside halfcourt to end the third quarter and also was named Sweetheart King at halftime. Forward Carson Jacobs led the team in scoring with 20 points, forward Mason Robbins added 12 points and guard Ryan Stoecklein scored seven.

"I just absolutely love those kids," said Monarch coach Bill Meagher, who has coached the group ever since junior high. "Mason is really coming on; Brady has been our defensive general his entire career; Carson is just a monster inside, both defensively and offensively; Stoecklein is a 3-point guy."

Stockton (9-11 overall, 3-6 MCL) kept it close against TMP in the first half. The Monarchs led 11-8 after the first quarter and 31-25 at halftime. TMP put it together in the third quarter, outscoring the Tigers 23-14 in the period, capped by Kreutzer’s halfcourt buzzer-beater that had "the Pit" rocking. Jacobs scored 12 of his 20 in the second half.

"I thought until about a minute or two into the third quarter our energy wasn’t real good," Meagher said. "I those guys really picked it up. At halftime we told (Jacobs) to dunk everything you get inside and go to the rim and try to finish everything inside. … When he scores, the outside shots are a little easier, then other guys score."

Leading big in the final minutes, the four seniors were subbed out to a thunderous ovation.

"They’re the greatest kids in the world," Meagher said. "Work incredibly hard; they’re competitive."

Junior guard Lucas Lang added 16 points for TMP (14-4, 7-1), ranked seventh in Class 3A. The Monarchs are in line for a home game to start postseason play, but first TMP has two road games next week to close out the regular season.

Stockton got a game-high 27 points from junior guard Ethan Means.

"We thought he was one of the best players in the league," Meagher said. "He can hit shots, he can drive, tough underneath if you put a guard on him."

TMP Girls 64, Stockton 45

The TMP girls, who struggled scoring last time out, shot 50 percent from the floor in the first half against Stockton to take a commanding, 35-14 halftime lead. The Monarchs outscored the Tigers 24-6 in the second quarter, making six of their last seven of their shots in the period.

"They couldn’t buy one the other night," TMP coach Rose McFarland said. "I think we’re a good shooting team. We showed up, shot well tonight."

TMP (7-12, 3-5) was led by junior Kyleigh Allen’s 13 points and 11 each from sophomore Emilee Lane and freshman Jaci VonLintel. Seniors Kallyn DeWitt and Adell Riedel were honored between games. DeWitt scored six points and Riedel, sidelined with a leg injury for much of the season, cheered her teammates on from the bench.

"Adell’s in a tough spot; she’s handling it really well," McFarland said. "She’s been real positive for the team, and Kallyn has been the same way, working hard. She stepped up tonight, had a good game. That was fun."

Junior Chloe Plumer scored 14 points and senior Shae Griffin added 13 for Stockton (8-12, 2-7).

