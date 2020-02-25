GAVIN CARTER, WASHBURN RURAL | SENIOR WRESTLER

HIS PERFORMANCE: Carter was named the outstanding wrestler in last Saturday’s Class 6A regional tournament at Washburn Rural after the senior 195-pounder pinned four straight opponents to improve to 37-0 on the season. Carter, who has finished third, first and second in his previous three state tournament appearances, pinned Wichita West sophomore Jerome Ragin late in the second period (3:48) of the regional championship match after earlier posting pins in 21 seconds, 39 seconds and 27 seconds. Carter will wrestle collegiately at Division I Little Rock.

COACH’S COMMENT: "One thing I love about Gavin Carter is that while he is having a season for the ages, the kid takes time to stop and smell the roses," Washburn Rural coach Damon Parker said. "That's one of the many things that makes him great; he lives in the moment and is grateful for everything. I can't wait to watch him compete this weekend."

TIME 2 TALK

1 QUESTION: You’ve dominated your opponents all season, but particularly in the Centennial League and regional meets. How do you feel about how you’re wrestling as you get ready for state?

ANSWER: I feel really good. I always tend to peak at the end of the season and usually wrestle real tough when state rolls around. There’s always room for improvement of course, but I’m feeling real confident.

2 QUESTION: Have you felt any pressure at all because you’re undefeated this late in the season?

ANSWER: You know, I don’t even think about the wins and losses. I’ve got to be honest, it really doesn’t even enter my head. When I come out here and wrestle these tournaments it’s just like another day of practice for me. That’s how I like to treat it.

TOP 5: OTHER CITY CANDIDATES

NOAH FLORENCE, SEAMAN BOYS SWIMMING: A junior, Florence finished third in the 5A-1A 200 individual medley (1:59.75) and the 100 breaststroke (1:00.70) and swam on the Vikings’ third-place 200 medley relay (1:42.29), earning first-team All-5A-1A honors.

KRIS FRITSCH and KYLER LAMB, WASHBURN RURAL BOYS SWIMMING: Both seniors, Fritsch and Lamb posted fifth-place individual finishes in the 6A state meet, with Fritsch taking fifth in the 500 freestyle (4:54.89) and Lamb taking fifth in the 100 backstroke (53.83). Fritsch and Lamp also helped Rural post a fourth-place finish in the 400 free relay (3:17.10).

MAKENZIE MILLARD, SEAMAN GIRLS BOWLING: Millard, a sophomore, captured the Centennial League individual championship by a 40-pin margin with a 650 three-game series. Millard trailed going into the third game before finishing with a 225 game.

STURGIS STREETER and TRENT TURKIN, SEAMAN BOYS BOWLING: Both juniors, Streeter and Turner finished one-two individually in the Centennial League tournament, leading the Vikings to the team championship. Streeter won the individual title with a 665 series while Turkin was second with a 651.

CAMRYN TURNER, SEAMAN GIRLS BASKETBALL: Turner, a junior, scored 42 points in two Seaman wins on the week as the Vikings stretched their winning streak to nine games. Turner had 23 points, 14 rebounds and 7 steals in a 48-26 win over Topeka West and had 19 points in the Vikings’ 49-28 win over Emporia.