Not much has come easy for the Hayden boys this season.

So why would Friday’s regular-season finale be any different?

Up 23 early in the second half against visting season, Hayden had to hang on for dear life down the stretch. The Wildcats never surrendered their lead, but saw Seaman twice get within two points in the final minute before hanging on for a 63-62 victory.

Thw win assured Hayden (4-16) wouldn’t slip to the No. 17 seed in the Class 4A East standings and be left out of sub-state competition.

“It was a tale of two halves for us,” Hayden coach Torrey Head said. “We played great the first half and give Seaman credit and Coach (Craig) Cox for not giving up. They kept coming back and going after us and we gave them some opportunities.”

Hayden will be the No. 16 seed for sub-state and go on the road to Parsons (19-1). The Wildcats went into the night tied with Baldwin for the No. 16 seed, one game ahead of Coffeyville (3-17).

On senior night, the Wildcat seniors sure played like they weren’t ready for their careers to end, particularly during the second quarter. After a 13-13 tie at the end of the first, Hayden heated up in a big way.

Senior Cade Pavlik opened the quarter with back-to-back 3-pointers and hit three in the period. Fellow senior John Roeder and Vicario Triplett also added threes in the quarter as the Wildcats hit 5 of 6 3-pointers in the period and 9 of 13 shots overall, opening up a 38-22 halftime lead.

When Hayden began the third quarter with a 7-0 run capped by Pavlik’s fourth 3-pointer of the game, the Wildcats were up 45-22 and seemingly on cruise control.

Instead, Hayden sputtered. The Wildcats made just 1 of their last 10 shots in the quarter ad Seaman began to chip away, getting within 50-38 by the end of the quarter.

Hayden was still up 56-45 with 2:31 to play after a Roeder press-break layup, but Seaman wouldn’t go away. Down 59-50 with 1:12 left, Seaman sandwiched a pair of Ty Henry baskets around a Brady Stuewe 3-pointer with the second Henry basket pulling the Vikings within 59-57 with 33 seconds left.

After missing five straight free throws, Hayden finally converted. Roeder made a pair with 31 seconds left and then two more with 15.8 seconds left after Mateo Hyman scored on a drive with 21.5 seconds left to get the Vikings back within two.

Hyman had a chance to cut it to one when he was fouled on his drive, but missed. After Roeder’s free throws, Henry misfired on a 3-pointer but Seaman rebounded to Hyman who hit a 3-pointer with two seconds left.

Without any timeouts, Seaman couldn’t stop the clock and Hayden let time expire for the win.

“We made some free throws when it mattered, but we missed quite a few in the second half,” said Head, whose team went 16 of 25 overall at the line, 9 of 17 in the fourth.

Roeder was 8 of 8 at the line overall and led Hayden with 19 points. Pavlik added 16 points, Triplett 15 and senior Noah Schneider had 10.

“They’e played hard most of our games this year, it hasn’t been an effort thing,” Head said of his seniors, who combined for 45 points. “I can’t fault them for their effort in practice or games. Give them credit for sticking with it and keeping focused. I’m glad they got the opportunity to win their last home game.”

Henry scored 18, Eric Patterson had 14 and Hyman added 10 for Seaman, which finished the season 1-19 overall and 1-13 in Centennial League play.

HAYDEN BOYS 63, SEAMAN 62

Seaman;13;9;16;24;—;62

Hayden;13;25;12;13;—;63

Seaman (1-19, 1-13) — Brewer 2-4 3-3 8, Henry 7-17 2-2 18, Patterson 5-6 4-6 14, Kobuszewski 1-5 0-0 3, Foster 0-5 1-2 1, Bonner 2-7 0-0 5, Hyman 3-5 3-5 10, Cowan 0-1 0-0 0, Zeferjahn 0-0 0-0 0, Stuewe 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 21-51 13-18 62.

Hayden (4-16, 3-11) — Pavlik 6-13 0-0 16, Roeder 5-12 8-8 19, Chisham 0-1 0-2 0, Triplett 3-8 7-13 15, Schneider 5-9 0-0 10, Pivarnik 1-3 1-2 3, Muller 0-2 0-0 0, Otting 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-48 16-25 63.

3-point goals — Seaman 7-24 (Henry 2-6, Brewer 1-3, Kobuszewski 1-4, Bonner 1-6, Hyman 1-3, Stuewe 1-1, Patterson 0-1); Hayden 7-19 (Pavlik 4-9, Triplett 2-2, Roeder 1-5, Pivarnik 0-1, Muller 0-2). Total fouls — Seaman 22, Hayden 17. Fouled out — Seaman: Bonner. Technicals — Seaman: Hyman; Hayden: Pivarnik.