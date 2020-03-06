Bowling reports are due at the Kansan office by 11 p.m. Thursday. We reserve the right to abbreviate team names due to space limitations. We regret we can't take bowling reports by telephone.

EASTGATE LANES

EASTGATE LADIES

5 Pin;61;39

Eastgate Lanes;60.5;39.5

Some Beaches;56.5;43.5

Eastgate Chicks;53.5;46.5

Ballard Aviation;48.5;51.5

Osima;45.5;54.5

Family Ties;39.5;60.5

Ball Hugger;35;65

High Single Game — Jen Hooten, 262; High Single Series — Jen Hooten, 579; High Team Game — Eastgate Lanes, 770; High Team Series — 5 Pin, 1,972.

EASTGATE METRO

Eastgate Lanes;26.5;9.5

Todd’s Pro Shop;26;10

Hillsboro Ford;24;12

Team Retired;21.5;14.5

Gary’s Angels;21;15

Prestige Worldwide;20;16

Fusion 5;19;17

Scotty’s Dogs;17.5;18.5

Looney Tunes;15.5;20.5

Busy Bee’s;12;24

One Left;9;27

High Single Game — Preston Burke, 277; Women: Melissa Barton, 209; High Series — Men: Preston Burke, 686; Women: Melissa Barton, 579; High Team Game — Eastgate Lanes, 1,100; High Team Series — Eastgate Lanes, 2,980.

EASTGATE V-8

Team Retired;27;9

Platinum PDR;24;12

Ball Busters;19.5;16.5

We Need Some;19;17

It Doesn’t Matter;16.5;19.5

Give ‘Em 3;14;22

Gear Heads;13;23

GGG;9;27

High Single Game — Men: Brian Wolfe, 266; Women: n/a; High Series — Men: Chris Hunt, 673; Women: n/a. High Team Game — Ball Busters, 1,085; High Team Series — Ball Busters, 3,120.

SILVER TOPS II

Curtis C’s;72;32

Winssome;63;41

3 G’s;60.5;43.5

Just Luck;57.5;46.5

Die Hards;54;50

Foxes;54;50

Shish Kabobs;45.5;58.5

Teddy Bears;44;60

Fearsome Foursome;38.5;65.5

Spare Me;31;73

High Single Game — Men: Pat Zenner, 263; Women: Barb Zenner, 191; High Single Series — Men: Tim Holdeman, 644; Women: Barb Zenner, 509; High Team Game — Curtis C’s, 745; High Team Series — Curtis C’s, 2,142.

GOODWILL

Buggsy’s Raiders;12,869

Arrowhead;12,771

All 3 Holes;12,653

Roofing Services;12,489

Heavy Pork;12,279

Midway Motors;12,240

We B Gone;12,075

Miles Properties;11,954

High Single Game — Matt Hill, All 3 Holes, 243; High Single Series — Matt Hill, All 3 Holes, 680; High Team Game — All 3 Holes, 1,044; High Team Series — All 3 Holes, 2,886.

FRIDAY TRIO

Whatever;48;24

Rat Pack;46.5;25.5

Who Knows;43;29

Gutter Gunners;41;31

La Familia;36;36

The Nines;34;38

Wgas;34;38

I Don’t Care;33;39

Gutterball Shooters;27.5;44.5

High Single Game — Men: Eric Thomas, 267; Women: Erica Scott, 205; High Series — Men: Eric Thomas, 704; Women: Erica Scott, 550; High Team Game — Gutter Gunners, 610; High Team Series — Gutter Gunners, 1,667.