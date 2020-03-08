Berean Academy heads to Dodge City, Kansas and United Wireless Arena as the only undefeated boys team in Class 1A. While there will not be a school sweep in 1A this year, as Central Plains did last season, the Central Plains girls are 25-0 and the top seed on the girl’s side. Central Plains will have company as three teams head to state with unbeaten records. Check out the brackets for each below: Class 1A Boys Bracket Wednesday, March 11 No. 2 Little River (22-3) vs. No. 7 St. Francis (16-7), 3 p.m. No. 3 St. John-Hutson (22-3) vs. No. 6 Frankfort (20-6), 4:45 p.m. No. 1 Berean Academy (25-0) vs. No. 8 Stockton (14-11), 6:30 p.m. No. 4 Lebo (22-3) vs. No. 5 South Central (20-5), 8:15 p.m. Friday, March 13 Little River-St. Francis winner vs. St. John-Hutson-Frankfort winner, 4:45 p.m. Berean-Stockton winner vs. Lebo-South Central winner, 8:15 p.m. Saturday, March 14 Third Place Game, 2 p.m. Championship Game, 6:15 p.m. Class 1A Girls bracket Thursday, March 12 No. 2 Cunningham (25-0) vs. No. 7 Centralia (18-8), 3 p.m. No. 3 Olpe (25-0) vs. No. 6 Norwich (22-3), 4:45 p.m. No. 1 Central Plains (25-0) vs. No. 8 Ingalls (16-8), 6:30 p.m. No. 4 Hanover (24-1) vs. No. 5 Otis-Bison (23-2), 8:15 p.m. Friday, March 13 Cunningham-Centralia winner vs. Olpe-Norwich winner, 3 p.m. Central Plains-Ingalls winner vs. Hanover-Otis-Bison winner, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14 Third Place Game, 12 p.m. Championship Game, 4 p.m.