Bruce Weber added to the highest-rated recruiting class in his eight-year Kansas State coaching tenure on Thursday evening when power forward Seryee Lewis announced in a video on his Twitter account that he was "110% committed" to the Wildcats.

Lewis, a 6-foot-9, 211-pounder from Chicago, spent the past season at Compass Prep in Chandler, Ariz., where he averaged 17 points and 9.0 rebounds per game. Both Rivals and 247Sports recruiting services rated him a three-star prospect, and 247Sports ranks him at No. 282 overall nationally in the 2020 recruiting class.

Lewis joins a K-State class boasting four top-150 high school recruits who signed in November and 6-10 UTEP transfer Kaosi Ezeagu, who joined the team at semester and will be eligible for the 2021 spring semester.

The decision by post players James Love and Nigel Shadd last week to enter the transfer portal left room for Lewis on the roster. With the addition of Lewis, the Wildcats now are at the 13-man NCAA limit, barring any further defections.

K-State had been in contact with Lewis since last year's Peach Jam showcase, but just recently offered a scholarship.

"Coach Weber and the staff always promoted that I was the missing piece in their incoming 2020 class, and if I was to make the move to the school we'll be the new Fab Five, and that sounded good to me and my family," Lewis told Stockrisers.com, a high school basketball website.

Though the current coronavirus restrictions kept him from making an official recruiting visit to K-State, his friendship with fellow Chicago native and current Wildcat freshman guard DaJuan Gordon helped convince him that it was the right choice. He also had offers from Georgetown, Saint Louis and Southern Illinois, as well as several Ivy League schools.

K-State's 2020 recruiting class, easily the most decorated of Weber's K-State tenure, currently is ranked No. 14 nationally, fourth in the Big 12, by Rivals and No. 21 nationally with a No. 5 conference rating by 247Sports.

The early signees included 6-foot point guard Nijel Pack, from Indianapolis, and 6-4 shooting guard Selton Miguel, from Orlando, Fla., along with a pair of St. Louis standouts in 7-footer Davion Bradford and 6-5 shooting guard Luke Kasubke.

Rivals and 247Sports both gave Pack four stars, while Miguel and Bradford also received four-star rankings from Rivals.