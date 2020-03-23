Below is the All-Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I wrestling team as selected by the league coaches:

First team

School, Team, Name, Grade, League Record, Overall Record, State place

106 Newton Nick Treaster, fr., 5-0, 37-1, 1st

113 Campus Dylan Sheler, so., 6-0, 38-7, 3rd

120 Newton Grant Treaster, sr., 5-0, 42-4, 2nd

126 Salina Central Slade Adam, jr., 5-1, 31-10, 5th

132 Maize Cayden Hughbanks, jr., 5-0, 32-10, 5th

138 Newton Sawyer Mock, sr., 5-0, 31-17, 5th

145 Derby Cason Lindsey, jr., 5-0, 35-5, 1st

152 Maize Devin Gomez, sr., 5-0, 26-0, 1st

160 Maize Carson Wheeler, sr., 4-0, 35-4, 3rd

170 Maize Duwayne Villalpando, sr., 4-0, 33-1, 1st

182 Derby Taidon Wills, sr., 5-0, 16-2, 2nd

195 Derby Tyler Allen, sr., 4-0, 28-7, 4th

220 Maize Kyle Haas, jr., 2-0, 25-1, 2nd

HWT Newton Rio Gomez, fr., 5-0, 19-12

Second team

106 Derby Cody Woods, jr., 5-1, 31-11, 2nd

113 Newton A.B. Stokes, fr., 4-1, 33-15, 4th

120 Maize Keton Patterson, so., 3-0, 31-9, 4th

126 Hutchinson Alec Eldredge, jr.

132 Derby Bryce Wells, sr., 3-1, 24-15, St Q

138 Derby Xavier Sisco, sr., 4-1, 23-4, St Q

145 Maize Connor Padgett, fr., 4-1, 30-11, St Q

152 Campus Nathan Bowen, jr., 5-1, 39-10, 4th

152 Hutchinson Izaiah Del Valle, sr., n/a, 37-7, 2nd

160 Campus Corbin Williams, jr., 5-1, 31-18, St Q

170 Salina South Brandon Jeffries, jr., 6-0, 34-10, St Q

182 Hutchinson Levi Allen, sr., n/a, 36-10, 4th

195 Maize Mitchael Casement, jr., 5-0, 24-15,

220 Derby Blaise Wood, fr., 4-2, 25-18, St Q

HWT Salina Central Wyatt Cell, sr., 4-1, 26-10, St Q

Honorable mention

106 Maize Nakaylan Shabazz, fr., 4-1, 33-12, 2nd

113 Maize Camden Padgett, fr., 1-0, 23-8, 5th

113 Derby Knowlyn Egan, fr., 3-2, 21-18, 4th

120 Salina Central Dawson Hogan, fr., 4-2, 28-18, St Q

120 Derby Tate Rusher, fr., 1-1, 20-12, St Q

126 Salina South Carson Ochoa, sr., 3-3, 27-17, St Q

126 Maize Clayton Bowers, fr., 2-1, 16-8,

126 Campus Jacob Rymer, jr., 3-2, 15-11, St Q

126 Newton Colin Bybee, so., 2-1, 20-16, St Q

132 Salina South Justin Zwigart, sr., 5-1, 22-15, St Q

138 Salina Central Elix Hernandez, so., 3-0, 15-11, St Q

138 Hutchinson Anthony Blackwell, jr., , 26-15, St Q

145 Salina Central Kray True, sr., 5-1, 27-11, St Q

152 Salina Central Cayman Munson, sr., 3-2, 26-18, St Q

152 Salina South Caleb Copeland, sr., 2-4, 29-15, St Q

160 Salina Central Cooper Chard, sr., 5-1, 39-11, St Q

160 Hutchinson Christian Rodriguez, jr., n/a, 21-21, St Q

170 Derby Jace Jenkins, jr., 3-2, 16-21, St Q

170 Hutchinson Mason Weathers, jr.

182 Maize Ricky Nichols, jr., 2-2, 16-16

195 Campus Barret Roads, so., 4-2, 21-16,

HWT Campus Michael Trimmell, jr., 4-2, 16-22,

HWT Maize Preston Ritter, sr., 2-1, 21-11, St Q

Coach of the Year — Mike Schauer, Maize

Senior Wrestlers of the Year — Devin Gomez, Maize; Grant Treaster, Newton

Final League Standings

Maize 5-0

Newton 5-0

Campus 3-3

Derby 3-3

Salina Central 3-3

Hutchinson 1-5

Salina South 0-6