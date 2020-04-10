The Ottawa University coaches are preparing their rosters for the 2020-21 seasons. In the past week, several programs announced signings.

Women’s soccer

The Lady Braves signed five players for the upcoming fall season. They are Gaby Roman, Jaycie Campbell, Emma Nilsson, Kassandra Lagadon and Denaya Evans.

Roman is a transfer from Northern State University and will play her senior season for Ottawa.

She is majoring in biology.

Campbell lettered four years in soccer at Olathe North High School, while being named captain her senior year. Three times she played in the Kansas State Cup Tournament with her team winning it all once. At Olathe North, the soccer team earned one state title and were finalists twice. Campbell plans to major in exercise science.

Nilsson is a transfer from Campbellsville University. She earned honors as a member of the All-Academic Mid-South Conference team. She will be a senior for Ottawa. Nilsson is a sports management major.

Lagadon is a transfer from Dakota Wesleyan University and will be a senior in the fall.

She played for Chabot Community College prior to DWU. At Chabot, she set the record for most assists in a season. She also was also awarded the strongest defensive midfielder/forward. Lagadon is majoring in sports management, entrepreneurship and business.

Evans is a transfer from Emporia State University. She will be a junior.

In high school, Evans was captain for two years and was named MVP of her team. She participated in the Olympic Development Program.

At Emporia, Evans was named to the Athletic Director's honor roll and was a part of the National Leadership and Honors Organization. She is an exercise science major.

Men’s wrestling

The Braves added Rose Hill senior Cole Daughhetee for the 2020-21 season. Daughhetee lettered four years in wrestling and was also a two-time state qualifier. He was the 2020 regional champion at 182 pounds and also earned all-league honors three times.

He plans to major in business economics.

Ottawa signed Wade Landrum, of Mannford, Okla. He is a four-year letterman in football and wrestling and twice in track. Landrum is three-time dual state quarterfinalist and a four-time state qualifier. In 2019, he was a regional champ and took fourth at state in the 120-pound division in 2020. Landrum went 37-11 as a senior and had an overall high school record of 121-49.

He plans to major in education.

Men’s lacrosse

The Braves signed Mason Boedeker and Will Carroll.

Boedeker is a transfer from Lincoln Memorial University. He will join the team as a junior in the fall after playing two years for Lincoln. Boedeker is majoring in business economics.

The Ottawa University men's lacrosse team is pleased to announce the signing of Will Carroll for the 2021 season. Carroll is from Lakewood, Colo., and will graduate from Columbine High School to join the team as a freshman in the fall.

Carroll lettered four times at Columbine High School, three times in wrestling and once in lacrosse. He was able to achieve academic honors as well, as he made Academic All-State Honorable Mention twice and the Academic Athletes Honor Roll once.

Carroll is the son of Dan and Ellen Carroll and plans to major in biology. He played club lacrosse with his team True Colorado under coach Mark Staper. His sister Shannon Carroll is a member of the OU women's lacrosse team. Carroll hopes to create his own legacy while at Ottawa.