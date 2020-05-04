For the first time in a long time, Topeka West senior Kaitlyn Shima has a lot of time on her hands.

And after juggling three sports for the Chargers throughout her high school career, Shima misses those hectic days.

"It’s definitely a change," Shima said. "I’m used to always going, always having something to do, and now my time just feels kind of empty."

Shima received All-City honorable mention in both volleyball and basketball earlier this school year and was a first-team All-City and All-Centennial League pick and earned second-team All-Class 5A honors as an outfielder in softball last spring before having her senior season wiped out by the coronavirus.

Now Shima is doing whatever she can to retain some semblance of normalcy through what, under normal circumstances, would be one of her busiest times of the school year.

"When I initially heard that school was going to be canceled, I was not excited, but I wasn’t too disappointed," Shima said. "But then I realized that along with school comes prom and all the fun extracurriculars and sports and everything you like to do in school.

"I’ve tried to keep up with my school work and keep on pushing through classes and trying to make things as normal as possible."

Shima will concentrate on volleyball in college at Bethel and has had to come to grips with the early end to her high school softball career after helping lead West to a solid 13-8 record a year ago.

Shima was among the city leaders in batting average, home runs, runs batted in and stolen bases last season.

"I was disappointed that we didn’t have a season this year for softball," she said. "I would have really liked to play one last season with the Topeka West girls, but I guess that’s how life goes sometimes."

The priority now for Shima, who will play setter for the Threshers’ volleyball team, is trying to do whatever she can to get ready for her next step.

With no team to work with, Shima has had to use her imagination to develop a workout routine.

"I’ve had to creatively come up with some solutions, but I’m working volleyball drills in my backyard, hitting the volleyball against the garage, playing with my mom and just figuring out some drills that I can do to keep my hands on a ball," she said.

Shima’s decision to attend Bethel continues a family tradition, with both her parents as well as brothers Tyler and Zach, both former West multi-sport athletes, all attending the Newton college.

Tyler has graduated from Bethel and is studying veterinary medicine at Kansas State, while Zach, a former 5A state doubles champion in tennis, will be a senior this fall.

"My parents definitely gave me an option of where I wanted to go, but Bethel just felt like home,’’ she said.

"I love the small-campus feel of it and it just really felt like the right fit for me.’’