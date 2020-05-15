The Hays Larks are still planning on playing baseball this summer, setting their season opener for June 15 at Larks Park, the organization announced Thursday.

Opening the season on that date would likely be contingent on Kansas entering into Phase 3 of Gov. Laura Kelly’s COVID-19 recovery plan that was revised on Thursday.

Currently, mass gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited. Phase 2, which will allow for mass gatherings up to 30 people, will start no earlier than June 1.

Phase 3, which permits mass gatherings of up to 90 people, will go into effect no earlier than June 15.

Hays is set to join the Rocky Mountain Baseball League this summer. The RMBL is comprised of nine teams, with the other eight teams based in Colorado.

The Larks are scheduled to play the Colorado Springs Outlaws in a non-league game for the June 15 opener.

Check hdnews.net and Sunday’s print edition for more on the Larks’ plan to open the season.