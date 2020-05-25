Tuesday was supposed to be somewhat of a validation day for Sabetha’s David Pierson.

Well, maybe validation isn’t quite the right word.

After all, when Pierson captured the Class 3A state golf individual championship last spring, it wasn’t like he came out of nowhere for the title. The Sabetha standout was fresh off capturing a regional title the week before and had placed runner-up at five regular-season tournaments.

All of those second-place showings, however, came behind Bluejay teammate Jesse Burger, who won all eight regular-season tournaments on Sabetha’s schedule. It was arguably Burger, not Pierson, who was deemed the front-runner for the 3A title.

But at last year’s state meet, it was Pierson who reigned, taking a one-shot win over Burger and three others in a rain-delayed tournament at Emporia Municipal Golf Course. Pierson posted a 76, while Burger won a four-man playoff for second with a 77.

"Jesse definitely played an important part in that," Pierson said. "We’re really good friends and we really pushed each other all the time. I couldn’t have done it without him."

Not necessarily needing to prove his title wasn’t a small fluke, Pierson was still looking forward to showing that he wasn’t a one-year wonder either. And with the format of this year’s state tournament changing to a two-day event, Pierson viewed it as a golden opportunity to prove his championship mettle.

"That was something I was really excited about," Pierson said. "The fun part was going to be having a cut, dreaming of the final pairing and knowing everybody in your group was in contention. I thought it would be a really good way to evaluate the talent there and get a more true champion out of it."

That opportunity was lost when the spring sports season was canceled in mid-March due to COVID-19 concerns. Instead of teeing it up at Hesston Golf Park on Monday and Tuesday, Pierson was left to merely relishing in his past accomplishments, which also include being a part of two straight Class 3A team championships as well.

And he’s certainly done that.

"It just makes you grateful for what you’ve done, the good time you’ve had and the success we had," Pierson said. "It’s tough but it’s just so amazing what we’ve been able to accomplish the past couple of years. I hit everything on the bucket list I could have possibly dreamed of."

Pierson admitted that a state title a year ago only seemed like a dream the way his state tournament had started. Out of sync virtually from the beginning of his round, Pierson was 7 over par through 11 holes when rains hit Emporia and forced the suspension of play.

The tournament didn’t resume until two days later and on the off day in between, Pierson spent his time working on his game.

"It was an opportunity I didn’t think I’d ever have and it worked out to my advantage," he said.

Boy did it. When play resumed, Pierson got hot. He made four straight pars before rolling in a 40-foot birdie putt on No. 16 and then a 30-foot birdie putt on No. 17 to get back to 5 under for his round.

His drive on No. 18 got caught up in some trees, but he made a nice recovery and left himself a five-foot putt for par. With four 77s already in the clubhouse, Pierson had to make the putt to avoid a five-way playoff for first.

"Coach (Scott Burger) said he told me it was to win, but I don’t remember that at all," Pierson said. "Knocking in that putt to win it, that’s just something you dream of as a child. You sit on that putting green hours upon hours, hit those five-footers telling yourself, ‘This is for the state championship.’ It was actually like that and a dream come true."

And it was a dream Pierson wanted to experience again. With golf his only sport at Sabetha his senior year, he spent the entire offseason working on his game.

"David has improved each year and his game this year was better than last," Burger said. "He thrived in pressure situations and was very good around the greens."

Pierson estimated he’s gotten in about 90 rounds this year so far just to get ready for a title defense.

"There’s always pressure, but I enjoy stuff like that," he said. "It just would have been a confirmation of everything I thought I could do. It’s something you just never know if you’re good enough for until it actually happens. Just something you dream of. But I definitely spent a lot of time working on my game. Playing probably the best golf I ever have."

He was also looking forward to going after a team three-peat. Sabetha lost Burger and one other senior off last year’s championship team, but returned four starters.

"It really was a case of ‘Why stop now?’" Pierson said. "It’s amazing how many guys have stepped up over the years. It’s not the one man or two man that makes us win, it’s the three and four and five man. You need that one guy to step up and shoot mid-80s instead of in the 90s. That’s how you win state championships."