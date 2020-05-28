Shaun Gomez enjoyed plenty of highlights over his Shawnee Heights baseball career, helping the T-Birds earn a pair of Class 5A state berths while becoming a two-time All-City first-team selection.

But Gomez, who helped Heights post a 56-14 record over the past three seasons, still can’t help but dream about what might have been.

Shawnee Heights made it to state each of Gomez’s first two high school seasons in 2017 and 2018, with the T-Birds dropping close decisions to the eventual state champions (Maize and Seaman) both years.

As fate would have it, however, 2018 would be the T-Bird standout first baseman’s final state appearance, as the ’19 season ended with a heartbreaking regional loss before his senior campaign was wiped out due to the coronavirus.

Returning a strong nucleus from a 22-3 team that finished third at state in ’18, the T-Birds had state championship aspirations last spring before a 3-1 loss to St. James Academy in a regional final brought Heights’ season to an abrupt end.

"It was really heartbreaking," Gomez said. "We had so much potential my sophomore year and then after having that tough loss against Seaman (3-2 in eight innings) all of us were ready to get back to state last season.

"We all had confidence we were going to win state and then that (St. James) game we were in control and then just kind of fell apart. It was rough."

But the final, and probably biggest blow, came when the ’20 season was canceled in mid-March, depriving the T-Birds of a chance at redemption.

"This year we had a lot of raw talent," Gomez said. "We had a lot of arms, a lot of pitching, so we were all like, ’Let get this season going. We’re ready to win and no one’s going to stop us.’ Then all this stuff happened. It was just bad timing.

"It took me a week to fully process, ’I’m really not going to have a senior season, I’m not going to have my senior night.’ It hit me pretty hard."

Gomez is now focusing on playing summer baseball for the Capital City Mudcats before heading to Barton Community College, but he admits the loss of his final prep season still hurts.

"It does, especially now that gyms are open," said Gomez, who ranked among the city leaders in hitting, home runs and runs batted in last spring. "I’m in the (batting) cage again and I’ll be hitting and thinking, ’Man, I could be playing right now.’ "

Someday soon, possibly as early as this weekend, Gomez is confident he will be back on the diamond.

"I didn’t get my season and baseball’s everything to me, so I’m just ready to get back on the field and tear it up, and obviously I’m hungry for college," he said.

"I’m ready to get out there and show what I can do."