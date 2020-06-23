Heat-Carbajal

wins games

BUHLER — The G2 Heat-Carbajal won a pair of games Monday in Buhler.

The Heat edged the Buhler Nationals 7-5 and the Hutchinson Hornets-Blue 10-0.

The Heat are 13-6 and play the Buhler Nationals and Buhler Crusaders 10U Monday at Fun Valley in Hutchinson.

SWBC Railers

fall to Hammers

PARK CITY — The SWBC Newton Railers fell to the Hammers 9-1 Monday at Hap Dumont Park in Park City.

The Railers are 3-12.

Lady Railers

down Sluggers

WICHITA — The Newton Lady Railers 10U softball team downed the Sluggers 10U 4-1 Monday in Two Rivers Youth Complex League play in Wichita.

The Railers are 8-5 and play the Titans 10U and the Shox 10U at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Two Rivers Complex.

Railers 14U

stop Royals

DERBY — The Newton Railers 14U baseball team downed the Derby Royals 13-1 Monday in Derby.

Jackson Marlar pitched a one-hitter, striking out two and walking five.

Marlar hit a home run and drove in two. Blaze Bradshaw went two for two, driving in four runs. Ian Baker went two for two with two RBIs.

The Railers are 6-11 and play the Andover Cyclones at 7:45 p.m. Thursday at the Southwest Boys Club in Wichita.

Rangers 9U

claim win

WICHITA — The Westurban Rangers 9U baseball team of Newton downed the Westurban Kansas Rebels 9U 15-1 Monday night in Wichita.

The Rangers are 3-7 and play the 316 9U at 5:45 p.m. Thursday.