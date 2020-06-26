Parker Gower, 18, of Topeka caught this 24.10-pound catfish on May 27 at Perry Lake using cut bait.

His mother, Shelley Gower, submitted the photo to The Capital-Journal along with some backstory.

"He was starting to pack up for the evening, and was a few feet away from his pole when his line started pulling out of the reel," she said. "After about 10 seconds of the fish pulling line, he started reeling the cat in. He got it close enough to shore so that he could go into the water to get him the rest of the way in and then his line snapped. He was released back into the water after the photo."

To submit your photo to run in The Topeka Capital-Journal, email it to jrouse@cjonline.com with the subject’s name, city of residence and any background info you want to include.