Topeka Capital-Journal staffer Samantha Foster noticed an striking bird of prey this week flying around near Baldwin Creek, located northwest of Lawrence.

She photographed the bird and later identified it as a red-shouldered hawk.

The bird mainly inhabits bottomland woods, wooded streamsides and swamps, according to the Audubon Society's Guide to North American Birds.

"A hawk of the woodlands, often heard before it is seen," the field guide reads. "The clear whistled calls of this hawk are conspicuous, especially in spring; in the east, Blue Jays often give a near-perfect imitation of this call. Over much of eastern North America the Red-shoulder has become uncommon, sticking closely to the remaining forests. Populations in Florida and California are often more visible, perhaps adapting better to open habitats."