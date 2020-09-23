Lost in Suburbia classic column: Adventures in babysitter land

Tracy Beckerman

More Content Now

Columns share an author’s personal perspective.

*****

My husband and I like to try to go out every Saturday night. But with little kids, our dates were always contingent on finding a babysitter who could keep our kids alive for a few hours while we attempted to have a chicken nugget-free dinner undisturbed. Unfortunately, after we moved into our new house, we could not find any teenagers who wanted to give up their Saturday night to earn a few bucks.

The story was always the same. The kids were involved in so many activities … band, swimming, football, soccer, Irish step-dancing, you name it, they did it. Come Saturday night, all they wanted to do was play. I couldn’t blame them. But I was frustrated and desperate. And desperate people do desperate things.

So, first I tried stealing the babysitters of my friends. But trying to get the names and numbers of other people’s babysitters was as closely guarded a secret as Area 51.

So, then I called the high school youth employment service for referrals. “I’m sorry Mrs. Beckerman,” I was told about 10 times as I went through the list. “I already have a steady Saturday night job. But I’m available on Thursdays!”

“Do you think it’s too late for me to give birth to a 14-year-old so we’d have an instant babysitter,” I asked my husband.

He gave me his usual, “You’re being weird, honey,” stare and told me I’d come up with something.

“Why do I have to be the one to find a babysitter,” I whined to him.

“I think you’re more likely to come in contact with kids during the day than I am at work in New York City,” he said.

I hate when he makes sense.

Then one day I took my kids off to our local kid-friendly restaurant for lunch on a Saturday afternoon preceding a night I would not be going out because I still didn’t have a babysitter. As my son dove into his cheeseburger and fries, he looked around the restaurant and said, “Hey, look at all the teenagers here. I wonder if any of them are babysitters.” I looked up from my food, and saw that indeed, the place was packed with braces-bearing, Urban Outfitter-wearing, cellphone texting teens. I realized joyfully that we had inadvertently stopped for lunch at a veritable babysitter buffet.

I pulled the kids in close.

“Here’s the plan,” I said. “You guys are going to walk over to that table with four girls, introduce yourselves, and tell them you need a babysitter. Make sure you look really cute, okay?”

My kids nodded. They were 5 and 7 and oozed cuteness. The only thing that would have made them cuter was if they’d been carrying stuffed animals.

I sent them off and watched as they asked the question and the girls broke out into a communal, “awwww.” Then the kids came back. My son handed me a napkin with four names and four phone numbers. I smiled and waved to the girls and mouthed “Thank you.”

“That was awesome,” I crowed as they climbed back into the booth. “You guys did great! How about some ice cream as a reward?”

“Sure,” said my son. “But when you pay the babysitter, we also get a finder’s fee.”

This is a repeated Lost in Suburbia column, which has appeared in GateHouse Media newspapers since 2008. As Tracy Beckerman’s main column is shifting focus - her kids are grown and she has moved back to the city - we are rerunning her earlier work for readers who may have missed these the first time around. You can follow her on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/LostinSuburbiaFanPage/ and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/tracybeckerman.